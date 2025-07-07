COTABATO CITY — A woman was killed while two others were critically wounded in separate hacking incidents, perpetrated by their close relatives, in the neighboring Surallah and T’boli towns in South Cotabato on Saturday.

Officials of the South Cotabato Provincial Police Office and the Police Regional Office-12 separately told reporters on Monday that a woman died instantly while her sister was badly wounded in a hacking rampage on Saturday afternoon by their own brother, then under the influence of liquor, in Barangay Lamdalag in Lake Sebu.

Investigators from the Lake Sebu Municipal Police Station and local officials had told reporters that the suspect hacked her sisters repeatedly with a long, sharp machete after confronting him about his being always drunk.

One of the two women who sustained hack wounds in different parts of their bodies was declared dead on arrival at the Lake Sebu Community Health Care Complex, barangay officials said.

Their brother yielded peacefully to barangay officials and volunteer community watchmen who responded to the incident, now detained in Lake Sebu’s municipal police station.

A farmer was also seriously wounded by his own nephew in a similar incident in Barangay Dajay in Surallah, South Cotabato on Saturday.

The victim and his nephew, both drunk, were first overheard by neighbors exchanging invectives, insulting each other loudly.

The suspect reportedly went home, took a long machete and hacked his uncle in the face and ran away but was eventually cornered and detained by pursuing community leaders and members of their local government unit’s Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team. — JohnFelix M. Unson