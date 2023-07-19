STATE auditors have flagged the Philippine Navy for unnecessary allowances to trainees.

In a 2022 audit report made available on June 27, the Commission on Audit (CoA) found that allowances worth P460,250 were paid to volunteer trainees, which it said was illegal.

CoA noted that 358 reservist volunteers in various active-duty training were given subsistence allowances worth P388,650 and group insurance premiums worth P71,600.

Under the law, “reservists on voluntary training are also subject to military law but shall not be entitled to allowances.”

State auditors also said collections worth P14.68 million had not been remitted to the Bureau of the Treasury. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz