SENATE President Juan Miguel F. Zubiri on Thursday urged authorities to file criminal charges against a Filipino drag performer whose video performance of a rock version of “The Lord’s Prayer” at a local club had gone viral.

“This is the height of the misuse and abuse of our freedom of expression that borders on criminal activity,” he said in a statement. “It offends the sensibilities of our Christian brothers and sisters, deeply demeans the faith of millions of Filipinos and dangerously scales the boundaries of protected speech and expression.”

He said a criminal charge could be filed under Article 201 of the Revised Penal Code, which punishes those who “offend any race or religion in the performance of obscene or indecent plays, scenes, acts or shows in theaters, fairs or any other place.”

In a separate statement, Senator Ana Theresia “Risa” Hontiveros-Baraquel called the performance “regrettable.”

Pura Luka Vea, the drag performer, has defended the video, saying he meant no disrespect. — Jan Jiminel Cacdac