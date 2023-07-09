SENATOR Grace Poe-Llamanzares on Sunday asked the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) to take action against Maynilad Water Services, Inc. with its planned water service interruption affecting almost 600,000 customers starting July 12.

“MWSS should not take this matter sitting down as these recurring service cuts will affect over half a million consumers,” the head of the Senate committee on public services said in a statement.

“More people are being affected by longer water interruption that has also become more frequent,” Ms. Poe-Llamanzares said in Filipino. “This is unacceptable.”

MWSS Administrator Leonor C. Cleofas did not immediately reply to a Viber message seeking comment.

Maynilad said its customers might experience up to nine hours of nightly water service interruptions starting July 12 due to the decreasing water level of Angat Dam.

Ms. Poe-Llamanzares said MWSS should determine whether water utilities like Maynilad are adhering to their obligations based on their franchise.

“MWSS should be proactive. It can’t be just the bearer of bad news to consumers of Maynilad’s water cuts,” she said. — Jan Jiminel Cacdac