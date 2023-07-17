SENATOR SHERWIN T. Gatchalian on Monday called out the Bureau of Immigration (BI) for failing to prevent the entry of foreign fugitives into the country.

These fugitives engage in criminal activities such as human trafficking and various online scams by using Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) as a front, he said in a statement.

“How do these fugitives manage to enter our country and get hired by licenses POGOs?” he asked in Filipino.

The foreign fugitives, including people from China and Taiwan, are wanted for crimes such as fraud, theft, drug and human trafficking, and online scams, among other crimes, he said, citing police reports. — Jan Jiminel Cacdac