TWO senators have expressed support for Tourism Secretary Christina G. Frasco, who has been under fire for a campaign video that used stock footage featuring other countries.

Senator Juan Edgardo “Sonny” M. Angara said in a Viber message on Wednesday that the controversy over the Department of Tourism’s (DoT) Love the Philippines campaign “should not diminish the accomplishments made by Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco in promoting the country to world.”

Mr. Angara acknowledged that there were issues “with what was presented by the advertising agency,” but noted that Ms. Frasco “acted immediately to address the issue and ensured that no public funds were wasted for this purpose”

Senator Jose “Jinggoy” P. Estrada, in a separate statement sent via Viber, said “mistakes happen but it is how we respond and rectify them that truly matters.”

Mr. Estrada said the DoT’s prompt response and responsible handling of the situation deserve recognition.

He said the department’s actions “exemplified accountability and commitment to learning from this incident.”

“This incident serves as a valuable lesson for all of us in promoting and showcasing the beauty of our country. Moving forward, we should all learn from this experience by further strengthening our marketing efforts to prevent similar cases from arising in the future,” he said. — Jan Jiminel Cacdac