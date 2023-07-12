COTABATO CITY — Local officials expect more shipping companies to serve the newly established sea route connecting the Bangsamoro regional center here to Lamitan City in Basilan province, with the improving peace and order situation.

Lamitan Mayor Roderick H. Furigay and Bangsamoro Transportation and Communications Minister Paisalin Pangandaman Tago on Monday agreed to improve operations of the city’s port and improve facilities, Manan U. Sumampil, chairman of the 45-member Association of Barangay Captains in Lamitan City, said on Wednesday.

Mr. Tago went to Lamitan City to discuss ways to improve the Cotabato-Lamitan sea route that was launched last month.

The route is being served by the M/V Island Paradise, a passenger and cargo vessel operated by the Safti Shipping Co. — John Felix M. Unson