COTABATO CITY — Government officials burned P331.2 million worth of crystal meth (shabu) in a power-generating plant in Aurora, Zamboanga del Sur on Wednesday.

The symbolic destruction of the 48.6 kilos of shabu and expired barbiturates and tranquilizers from different drug stores using an incinerator was led by Maharani Gadaoni-Tosoc, regional director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-9 (PDEA-9).

The drugs torched by authorities were seized in separate anti-narcotics operations in different cities and provinces in Region 9 in recent months.

In a message during the activity, Ms. Gadaoni-Tosoc expressed appreciation for the cooperation of the police and local officials with their anti-narcotics campaign in Region 9.

Zamboanga del Sur Rep. Divina Grace D. Yu and local officials in her province participated in the disposal of the shabu and expired state-regulated medicines that were turned over to PDEA-9 by legitimate suppliers in Region 9. — John Felix M. Unson