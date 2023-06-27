BAGUIO CITY — A soldier was hurt during fresh clashes between government troops and communist rebels in the village of Naguillan, Sallapadan town in Abra province on Monday afternoon.

Cordillera police director Brigadier General David Peredo said Army Private Zerganie Pagtan had gunshot wounds in his shoulder and leg when a platoon of the Philippine Army’s 102nd Infantry Battalion fought with at least 10 communist rebels.

Police helped the Army troopers and evacuated the wounded soldier to a nearby health facility for treatment. Police commandos and local policemen from nearby stations went on alert against rebel attacks, he said.

Rebels were forced to withdraw after several hours of firefight. — Artemio A. Dumlao