BAGUIO CITY — The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Cordillera is hoping its national headquarters will send additional personnel to further enhance its efficiency in illegal drugs war.

PDEA Cordillera spokesperson Roselle Sarmiento said there are less than 300 anti-drug agents in the highland region. This number even includes the administrative personnel.

Ms. Sarmiento also said that the less than 300 PDEA Cordillera personnel are distributed in the six provinces, some municipalities and two cities of the region.

They are expecting additional manpower, Ms. Sarmiento added, with the recent graduation of new drug enforcement officers at the PDEA Academy.

On Sept. 17, 99 new agents are added to the PDEA roster, after they graduated from the Drug Enforcement Officers’ Basic Course.

Ms. Sarmiento said that although their Cordillera regional offices have enough equipment for its operations, they need to be upgraded to be more efficient.

She added that the agents, especially the operatives, are continuously undergoing training to be more effective in performing their tasks. — Artemio A. Dumlao