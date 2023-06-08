LEADERS of the House of Representatives on Thursday issued statements of support for Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez after an apparent rift between Vice-President Sara Duterte-Carpio and he.

“One thing is clear: Speaker Martin has created an atmosphere of certainty and trust. His strong, compassionate leadership brought all of us together to work on a single vision: to pass measures focused on achieving a prosperous, inclusive and resilient Philippines,” House Senior Deputy Speaker and Pampanga Rep. Aurelio D. Gonzales, Jr. said in a statement.

Speculations of a political rift between Mr. Romualdez and Ms. Duterte-Carpio resurfaced after the latter’s statement on Wednesday denying that the former was key to her decision to run in the 2022 elections.

“To say that he ‘tremendously helped in pushing for’ my Vice Presidential bid is acutely inaccurate — an insult to thousands of groups and individuals who incessantly implored me to reconsider an earlier decision not to join national politics,” Ms. Duterte-Carpio said in reaction to a claim made by Cavite Rep. Elpidio F. Barzaga, Jr.

House Majority Leader and Zamboanga City Rep. Manuel Jose M. Dalipe said in a separate statement that “the House of Representatives will not be slowed down by premature partisanship.”

Political tensions started last month after Mr. Gonzales ascended to the ceremonial senior deputy speakership post, replacing Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, who was demoted to deputy speaker.

In the same week, Ms. Duterte-Carpio announced her resignation from the ruling Lakas-CMD, which Ms. Arroyo serves as president emeritus and Mr. Romualdez leads as president.

In a statement, Mr. Romualdez brushed off any escalating tensions with Ms. Duterte-Carpio.

“We will not allow any distraction to derail our efforts at finding appropriate and timely solutions to the problems affecting the lives of our people,” he said. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz