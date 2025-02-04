REAL ESTATE developer Havitas Properties, Inc. said it is looking to expand into leisure and wellness projects outside Metro Manila as demand for countryside horizontal developments increases.

“While there has been buzz about the potential oversupply in certain segments, this reflects the maturing of the market and the increasing need for differentiation,” Havitas Properties Director Michael G. Tan said during a recent briefing.

“That’s where our strategy became clear — rather than focusing on crowded urban centers, Havitas is turning its attention to opportunities outside Metro Manila.”

The company sees growth opportunities for wellness- and leisure-themed real estate outside the Philippine capital, Havitas Properties President and Chief Executive Officer Jonathan F. Caro told BusinessWorld.

“We believe that Havitas can be one of the country’s main innovators in wellness real estate — integrating unique resort residential design and amenities with wellness living, in partnership with established and internationally recognized wellness experts such as Nurture Wellness Village,” he said.

The Philippines’ wellness real estate market was valued at around $170 million (about P9.92 billion), according to a 2022 study by the Global Wellness Institute.

Havitas Properties has been targeting established tourist destinations such as Batangas, La Union, and Palawan, according to Mr. Tan, noting that these locations cater to the demand for unique and experiential accommodations.

The company’s low-density, leisure-themed villas, Aya Hills, cater to the young demographic seeking a quick getaway south of Metro Manila.

“They’re looking for places where they can unwind, connect with nature, and create lasting memories with family and friends. Aya Hills delivers on all these fronts while offering strong income potential through short-term rentals,” Mr. Tan said.

Located in Barangay Aya, Talisay, Batangas, the two-hectare property boasts unobstructed views of Taal Lake.

Aya Hills is composed of 76 units, expected to be turned over by 2027. Of the total, 43 units have been launched, with a third already sold.

It features three themed villas: Voss, Geneva, and Como. Each villa is designed to maximize natural light, fresh air, and the surrounding landscape, Havitas Properties Co-Founder and Chairman Alejandro S. Mañalac said.

The development cost for Aya Hills is about P400 million, while expected revenues are between P850 million and P900 million, Mr. Caro told reporters.

Each unit includes a bedroom suite of approximately 100 square meters, a 7.3-meter-high ceiling, a bifold door, and floor-to-ceiling glass windows.

Amenities include a private pool or whirlpool bath and expansive decks. Starlink Internet Services Philippines, Inc. will provide stable and fast connectivity to the area.

Aya Hills’ modern architecture and features also make it suitable for leisure and rental income, according to Havitas.

“With a 35% to 40% occupancy rate, roughly during the weekend market, and a P10,000 to P12,000 ADR (average daily rate), you would more or less have a return of about 7% to 8% net of operating expenses, management fees, and income tax,” Mr. Caro said, noting that these are “conservative” projections based on current rates.

The cost of a Voss villa is around P9.85 million to P9.95 million, Geneva villas at P8.88 million to P8.98 million, and Como villas at about P11 million.

The company is also set to launch its own seaside leisure-themed development in San Juan, La Union.

“Expected revenues for the La Union project are around P1 billion, with construction slated for the first half (H1) of 2026,” Mr. Caro said via Viber.

Havitas Properties is also planning to enter the affordable housing segment, targeting a price range of about P2 million to P3 million per unit. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz