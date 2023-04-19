AN EXECUTIVE of an electric cooperative was killed in an ambush Wednesday in the town of Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte, the police reported.

Al-Hassan Maongco, manager of the Institutional Services Department of the Maguindanao Electric Cooperative, Inc. (MAGELCO), died on the spot from multiple bullet wounds.

Datu Odin Sinsuat police chief Regie Albellera told the media that Mr. Maongco was driving his silver Toyota Fortuner when gunmen opened fire at his vehicle while at a stretch of a highway in Barangay Upper Capiton.

Mr. Maongco lost control of his vehicle, hitting a tree along the route head-on.

His attackers managed to escape before responding policemen and village security officers could reach the scene.

MAGELCO provides electricity supply to Maguindanao, which has recently been divided into two provinces.

The electric cooperative official was killed barely a day after two men shot dead Desmon Daglok Silongan, a popular municipal councilor in the restive Salibo town in Maguindanao del Sur. — John M. Unson