SECURITY forces are now tracking those behind Monday’s bus bombing in Isulan town in southern Philippines, where the explosive devices found were identical to those previously used by local extremist groups Dawlah Islamiya and Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF).

“Cases will be filed against the culprits once identified. Our intelligence units and counterparts in the Philippine Army are now working together on that,” Police Regional Office-12 Director Jimili L. Macaraeg said on Tuesday.

Army and police ordnance experts told reporters the improvised bomb that exploded and a smaller one found in the bus were the same as those used by the two groups in recent bombings of buses and commercial establishments in central Mindanao after owners had refused to shell out “protection money” on a monthly basis.

Intelligence reports indicate that the bombing was intended to avenge the deaths of 17 leaders of both groups in clashes with pursuing military and police officers in central Mindanao since January 2022.

Among those killed were Abdulkareem Lumbatan Hashim and the longtime fugitive Danny Cabakungan, known by their aliases Jacket and Magnetic, respectively.

The two were tagged in high-profile crimes, including multiple murder, cattle theft, possession of high-powered firearms and home-made bombs, extortion and drug trafficking.

The bombing of the Husky Bus unit was also a desperate attempt to make an impression that the surrender of 236 Dawlah Islamiya and BIFF members to the Army’s 6th Infantry Division and Police Region 12 in recent months has not weakened the groups’ capability to perpetrate terror attacks, according to local officials of the neighboring Maguindanao provinces.

The number of injured passengers has gone up to seven from an initial report of four, Mr. Macaraeg said. All victims were seated close to each other on the first level of the double-decker bus. — John M. Unson