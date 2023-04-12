A SENATE resolution has been filed seeking to investigate high-ranking police officers allegedly linked to P6.7 billion worth of illegal drugs seized in Manila last year.

Senator Ramon “Bong” B. Revilla on Wednesday filed Resolution No. 564 to conduct an inquiry on the Philippine National Police (PNP) officers as well as the alleged attempt to cover up their involvement in the buy-bust operation that yielded 990 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, known in the Philippines as shabu.

“The massive drug bust with strong allegations of attempt to cover-up involvement of high-ranking officers indicates that the illegal drug trade may have even infiltrated the PNP’s most specialized units that are tasked to eradicate illegal drugs in the country,” Mr. Revilla said in the resolution.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin C. Abalos, Jr. on Monday called on the police officials involved in the haul to file their respective leave of absence within the week or face suspension.

Mr. Abalos said the officials attempted to cover up the arrest of Sgt. Rodolfo Mayo, Jr., a former intelligence officer of the PNP-Drug Enforcement Group, who was dismissed on March 21 after police found that the shabu was kept at a lending firm he owned.

Mr. Mayo is facing administrative cases and criminal charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Mr. Abalos added that “some police officers took 42 kilos of shabu before the inventory of 990 kilos of shabu.” The stolen drugs were later recovered on Oct. 15.

PNP-Drug Enforcement Group Director General Narciso D. Domingo, one of the officials told to go on leave, denied his involvement. He said the release of Mr. Mayo was a “tactical move” approved by PNP Chief Rodolfo S. Azurin, Jr. and former PNP Deputy Chief for Operations Benjamin D. Santos, Jr.

Nonetheless, Mr. Domingo and several other officers have agreed to file a leave of absence. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz