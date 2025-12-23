ABOITIZ CONSTRUCTION, the construction development arm of the Aboitiz group, is looking to boost waste management and environmental awareness among Cebuano students with its new eco-station.

In a statement on Tuesday, the company said it donated an eco-station to Buhingtubig Elementary School in Balamban, Cebu to help facilitate waste segregation.

The eco-station, which was made using eco-panels from sourced recycled plastics, was turned over on Dec. 3, in line with Aboitiz Construction’s Waste Action for Yielding Sustainability (WAYS) Project.

The company also donated printers and tumblers to support the school’s eco-initiatives.

“Through this project, we hope to help students understand the importance of proper plastic waste management and recycling,” Aboitiz Construction Project Manager Marife Balbarino said.

During the project launch, Grades 5 and 6 students participated in an instructional session on waste sorting and minimizing plastic.

It also allowed the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office to plan future waste collection initiatives for the school, the company said.

The Philippines is among the world’s most climate vulnerable nations, ranking 7th in Germanwatch’s latest Climate Risk Index.

The Cebu province is among those feeling the impacts of climate change-induced disasters after facing three earthquakes and two typhoons this year alone.

“Even small actions, like segregating waste and reusing materials, can make a big impact, nurturing a generation empowered to protect our communities and natural resources,’’ Ms. Balbarino said. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz