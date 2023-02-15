A BILL mandating broadcast companies to allot two minutes per hour of free air time for public service announcements (PSAs) passed the committee level at the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

The House public information committee approved a substitute bill requiring radio and television broadcasting stations to allot an accumulated maximum of two minutes within each hour of broadcast for PSAs through audio, mass, digital or online communication media.

The committee consolidated House Bills No. 915 and 1542, authored by Batangas Rep. Mario Vittorio A. Mariño and Surigao Del Norte Rep. Robert Ace S. Barbers, respectively, into the still unnumbered substitute bill.

The proposed measure aims to increase awareness and inform the public of their rights and duties through “announcements and infomercials on laws, social welfare, public safety, government processes and other matters of public and national concern,” Mr. Mariño is quoted in the explanatory note of HB 915.

Under the bill, a PSA should be non-denominational and non-political. It also cannot be used for campaign purposes for an electoral post.

Government offices and instrumentalities under the executive branch can contribute materials for broadcast. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz