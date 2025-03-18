MVP GROUP’S startup arm IdeaSpace Ventures and its division QBO Innovation Hub have appointed startup ecosystem veteran Alwyn Joy E. Rosel as executive director.

Ms. Rosel, who has 13 years of experience in the startup industry, replaces Jay Fajardo, who served as executive director for over a year.

“I thank the management for their trust and confidence in me. I take on this challenge and opportunity to serve the startup community,” she said in a statement on Monday.

“The cornerstone of my work is to sustain the ecosystem so we can help more startups with immense potential to contribute to the economy and national development.”

Before her appointment, Ms. Rosel was deputy executive director at QBO Innovation Hub for four years.

She previously held senior positions at AIM-Dado Banatao Incubator, UPSCALE Innovation Hub, and VXI Global. She also worked at Singapore-based startup and tech media platform e27.

“Alwyn has been with the QBO and IdeaSpace team for four years. I am confident that she has the dedication and strategic vision to do the job. At the same time, I want to thank Jay Fajardo for his contributions in steering the ship during a crucial time,” said IdeaSpace and QBO Innovation President Rene Meily.

Over the past 13 years, IdeaSpace and QBO have invested more than P300 million in resources and supported over 35 startups.

They have incubated more than 250 startups, backed over 700 organizations, and won 15 awards.

IdeaSpace and QBO conduct more than 100 programs and capacity-building activities annually for their QMMUNITY startups.

They are also working with the Department of Science and Technology on the Regional Startup Enablers for Ecosystem Development (ReSEED) Program and collaborating on strategic initiatives with Smart-PLDT Innovation Generation and the US Embassy.

IdeaSpace was established in 2012 by Chairman Manny V. Pangilinan to support Filipino tech entrepreneurs. QBO was launched in 2016.

Various public and private organizations support IdeaSpace, including First Pacific, Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC), PLDT Inc. and its wireless unit Smart Communications, Inc., Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), and Maynilad Water Services Inc.

MPIC is one of the three key Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., alongside Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT. Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., holds a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz