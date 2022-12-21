MAJORITY of Filipinos approve of the government’s programs on selling agricultural goods at lower prices, response to national disasters, and providing free rides, according to a survey by PUBLiCUS Asia, Inc.

In a statement on Wednesday, PUBLiCUS Asia said its PAHAYAG End of the Year survey showed 84% of 1,500 respondents said they approve or strongly approve of the government’s roll out of pop-up markets called Kadiwa, where basic goods are sold at lower prices.

Eight in 10 Filipinos also approved state policies on tax exemptions for electricity and water, hybrid work arrangement, disaster response programs, and free bus ride programs along EDSA, a main thoroughfare in Metro Manila.

The non-commissioned survey also showed 77% of the participants supported the government’s cash aid programs for poor Filipinos and those working in marginalized sectors such as fishermen and farmers.

About 78% of respondents also backed various infrastructure projects such as farm-to-market roads, Central Luzon Link Expressway, and the Metro Manila Subway Project.

Participants of the survey, conducted from Nov. 25-30, consisted of 1,500 randomly selected Filipino voters. It had an error margin of ±3 points.

“The results of the latest PUBLiCUS survey suggest that the top most approved national programs are mainly about the help extended by the government to Filipinos,” the registered lobbying and campaigns management firm said. — John Victor D. Ordoñez