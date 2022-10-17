THE BASES Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) and the Philippine Science High School (PSHS) has recently broken ground for a campus and learning resource center at the New Clark City in Tarlac.

The 4.6-hectare complex to be called Infinitum is expected to be operational by 2026, BCDA said in a statement on Monday.

It will serve as a campus for PSHS’ senior high school students and a resource center for teachers and professionals.

“Under the approved master development plan, 80 percent of the total campus area will be open space, while only 20 percent will be occupied. This is in line with the sustainability guidelines of New Clark City,” BCDA said.

The center will feature a multi-purpose academic building with 24 classrooms, case rooms, library, faculty room, and a dining hall; a research center for chemistry, physics, environmental science and biology; a technology hub for computer science, mathematics and humanities; an innovation center; a training center; dormitories; administration building; and a summer camp area.

“At a time when Central and Northern Luzon are primed for growth, the rise of the state-of-the-art Infinitum in New Clark City will enable us to provide more opportunities for quality education to the next generation of leaders here,” BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Aileen R. Zosa said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave