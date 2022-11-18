CANON Marketing Philippines, Inc. recently opened a regional office in Visayas as part of expanding its coverage in the country.

Launched on Nov. 9, the new regional office will complement the company’s authorized service center network. Canon’s products include cameras, lenses, and printers.

“The open-concept workspace provides employees the mobility to interact and collaborate more freely and comfortably. Customers are also able to avail of checkup, cleaning, and repair services for their Canon cameras and lenses,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

“The expansion reaffirms Canon’s continued investment in the Philippines, which has remained a key player in the company’s Asia growth strategy since its arrival in the country 25 years ago. Looking ahead, Canon has continued to see its shared desire for progress and growth affirmed by positive net sales results, as well as the encouraging economic and market potential of the country,” it added.

Canon Philippines President and Chief Executive Officer Anuj Aggarwal said that the Visayas office allows the company to better serve its clients.

“The local team here has placed a premium on operations that will allow us to smoothly serve clients across the country better, as well as provide them with the convenience and confidence of Canon’s excellent after-sales experiences right in their neighborhood. We look forward to welcoming those from Cebu City and nearby areas,” Mr. Aggarwal said.

Canon’s Visayas regional office is located on the 9th floor, Unit 10, JEG Tower, Archbishop Reyes Ave. corner Acacia St., Cebu City. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave