PRODUCTION of palay, or unmilled rice, and corn are estimated to have risen in the third quarter, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

In an Oct. 31 report, the PSA said palay output for the three months to September was estimated to have increased 2.2% year on year to 3.83 million metric tons (MT), based on the standing crop as of Aug. 1.

The projection compares with the 3.75 million MT estimate for the year-earlier period.

The estimated harvest area for rice was up 1.7% at 928,200 hectares while the yield per hectare is projected to climb 0.5% to 4.13 MT.

“About 113,377 hectares or 12.2% of the 928,200 hectares updated area of standing crop have been harvested as of Aug. 1, 2022,” the PSA said.

“Of the standing palay yet to be harvested, 12.6% was in the vegetative stage, 56% at the reproductive stage, and 31.4% at the maturing stage,” it added.

Meanwhile, the PSA said corn production is estimated to have increased 3.3% year on year to 2.37 million MT in the third quarter.

The estimated area planted to corn during the quarter is thought to have declined 2.3% year on year to 790,467 hectares, while the yield per hectare is projected to have risen 6% to 3 MT.

“About 213,755 hectares or 27.0% of the 790,467 hectares updated area of standing crop have been harvested as of Aug. 1, 2022,” the PSA said.

“Of the total area of 576,712 hectares of standing crop yet to be harvested as of Aug. 1, 2022, 3.2% was at the vegetative stage, 47.9% at the reproductive stage, and 48.9% at the maturing stage,” it added. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave