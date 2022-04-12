CORONAVIRUS infections in the Philippines might have plateaued, health authorities said on Tuesday.

Signs of plateauing have been observed as the country posted 1,903 new coronavirus cases from April 5 to 11, 26% lower than a week earlier, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario S. Vergeire told an online news briefing.

“The number of new coronavirus cases in the country is currently on a plateau,” she said. “Cases are now on a decline.”

She said the Philippines posted 366 infections on March 29 to April 4, 4% lower than a week earlier.

A major decline was also observed on March 22 to 28, as the country posted 383 cases, 22% lower than a week earlier.

The country’s infection rate has declined to 1.6% from last week’s 1.8%, Ms. Vergeire said. The country’s health system remained at low risk.

Presidential spokesman Jose Martin M. Andanar said the government had fully vaccinated 66.74 million people as of April 11, while 12.53 million people have received booster shots.

He added that 1.3 million kids aged 5 to 11 and 9.07 million children aged 12 to 17 have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Almost seven million seniors have been fully vaccinated. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza