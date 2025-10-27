Limited-edition all-electric Maserati GranTurismo Folgore, now officially in PHL 

1 of 8

Modena Motorsports Inc., Maserati’s official distributor in the Philippines marked the car maker’s 110 years with the local introduction of the GranTurismo 110 Anniversario series of sports coupes last the October 23.

Two models were unveiled at Maserati’s showroom in Primex Tower in San Juan City. Limited to 110 units worldwide (55 per variant), the all-electric Maserati GranTurismo Folgore comes in two variants: the Rame Folgore and the Blu Inchiostro.

To make the celebration more memorable, Maserati introduced artworks made in collaboration with two Filipino artists, Ramon Orlina, known as the father of Philippine glass sculpture and Jinggoy Buensuceso, an internationally known visual artist and sculptor.

Mr. Orlina, who is also an avid car collector, created two glass pieces titled “Lyrical Motion” and “Where Mountains Meet the Sky” that are evocative of the dynamic nature of shapes and fluid motion. Mr. Buensuceso’s creation, “Cosmic Flora” is a hybrid art piece that combines a large flowing metal sculpture with a digital art installation made by digital artist Isaiah Cacnio.

With a triple-motor, all-wheel-drive setup, the all-electric GranTurismo Folgore sports car has a top speed of 325 kilometers per hour (km/h) with a 0-100 km/h time of 2.7 seconds. Charging time is 20 to 80% in 18 minutes (DC fast charging) with an estimated range of 450 km per full charge. — Ed G. Geronia Jr.