Apple official retailers have announced their in-store activities and giveaways for various iPhone 17 midnight launch events happening in several venues in multiple locations. The launch events will begin at around late evening on October 16. The pre-order period for the phone began on October 9 and lasted until October 16.

The iPhone 17 is the nineteenth generation of smartphones developed by Apple beginning with the original iPhone released in 2007. The iPhone 17 series now has four models available in its lineup: the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and an all-new ultra-thin model, the iPhone Air.

For their in-store promotion, Digimap is giving away up to P37,000 worth of gifts for its midnight launch event in One Ayala Mall, Ayala Center Cebu, and Alabang Town Center. Up to P100,000 worth of Apple products (AirPods, iPad, Apple Watch) will be given away at the One Ayala Mall launch in Makati.

Digital Walker and Beyond the Box is giving away freebies worth P100,000 which includes a MacBook Air for the first 20 people in line. Depending on their position in the line, lucky customers may get various products such as headsets, speakers, and power banks worth anywhere from P36,000 to P51,000. The launch events will be at Glorietta Activity Center, Robinson’s Ermita, and Power Plant Mall in Rockwell. Digital Walker is also raffling off a Tesla Model Y electric vehicle for customers who participated in the pre-order period

The first in line at the iStudioPlus launch event in BGC will get up to P71,000 worth of freebies. The first 30 in line will get a total of P47,000 worth of freebies. There will be performances at the store featuring musical guests and celebrities.

Power Mac Center will hold two launch events in Greenbelt 3 and SM Mall of Asia. The first 30 customers in Mall of Asia and the first 40 customers in Greenbelt will either get an iPhone 16E or an Apple Watch Ultra. — Ed G. Geronia Jr.