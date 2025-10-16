PUMA releases the H-Street Premium line based on a classic design 

1 of 4

Fashion forward footwear maker PUMA is releasing a new line of sneakers based on a classic silhouette. In the early 2000s, the Harambe running spike became popular because of its low-profile design. The H-Street Premium continues this line where sportswear meets the best of streetwear.

The PUMA H-Street Premium line comes in the most sought-after colors of the season. The sneakers come in three colorways: Black-Shadow Grey-Gum for a laid-back look, Brandy-Toasted Almond-Gum for a vintage-meets-modern chic, and Alpine Snow-Warm White-Gum for a minimalist appeal.

For the shoe’s construction, PUMA has chosen premium leather and suede uppers, rounded toe, and gum soles. With its sprint shoe roots, the H-Street Premium is built with comfort and light weight in mind with its molded footbed, cushioned EVA midsole, synthetic lining, flat heel, and secure lace closure.

For its initial drop, the PUMA H-Street Premium will be exclusively available for P5,500 at Commonwealth shops on October 17 with a wider release on PUMA.com on October 24. — Ed G. Geronia Jr.