Smart Communications, Inc., through its Smart Infinity premium postpaid brand has launched a new top tier plan. Called the Infinity Plus Plan 9500, the new flagship plan is designed for professionals and business executives who need not just connectivity, but flexibility as well. It is now available in select Smart Stores and Smart Infinity Relationship Managers.

The Infinity Plus Plan 9500 comes with one primary line and two supplementary lines bundled under a single account. Apart from the multi-line account, maximum connectivity is assured with unlimited data, calls, and text for the primary line plus 2GB of international roaming data. There’s also P4,500 worth of shared consumables for the main and secondary lines.

Plan subscribers will get the full Infinity Plus VIP treatment with the included complimentary airport lounge access, worldwide concierge services for dining and travel plus access to Smart Rewards.

For peace of mind and the ultimate in customer service, plan subscribers have access to a dedicated Relationship Manager which is available through a 24/7 hotline. Priority service is also assured at Smart Stores. — EGG