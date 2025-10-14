The Huawei Watch Ultimate 2 is now available for pre-order until October 23 at official Huawei Experience Stores and online shops. The Black variant is priced at P44,999 with a Blue variant retailing for P54,999. The Watch Ultimate 2 can go up to a depth of 150 meters and features a sonar-based underwater messaging system.

Crafted with premium materials such zirconium-based liquid metal, nanocrystal ceramic, and sapphire glass, the Huawei Watch Ultimate 2 comes in a bold octagonal case with a selection of fluoroelastomer rubber and titanium watch bands. The watch has a 1.5-inch LTPO AMOLED screen that’s clear and bright even under direct sunlight. It supports multiple diving modes such as recreational, technical, and freediving.

On land, the watch supports outdoor sports such as hiking, running, cycling, and golf with support for more than 17,000 course maps. It can measure the user’s health using the TruSense System by displaying a quick reading of blood oxygen, heart rate, ECG, temperature, sleep, and more.

Battery life on the smartwatch lasts up to 11 days with support for iOS and Android devices. Other notable features include enhanced NFC, eSIM calling with AI noise cancellation, and GCash Watch Pay support.

Those who pre-order the watch can get a bundle worth up to P13,000 which includes a Huawei FreeBuds Pro 4 headset, a three-month Huawei Health+ subscription, and a one-year extended warranty with a two-year accidental damage coverage. — Ed G. Geronia Jr.