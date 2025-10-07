Apple premium reseller Digital Walker and Beyond the Box have announced the pre-order package for the iPhone 17 series. The pre-order period will begin on October 9 with midnight pre-order events on October 8 at Digital Walker Glorietta and Beyond the Box Ermita.

Customers who pre-order any of the iPhone 17 series models such as the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max will all get freebies worth P15,000. Prices for the iPhone start at P57,990 for the iPhone 17 (256GB) all the way up to P146,990 for the iPhone 17 Pro Max (2TB).

Those who pre-order in-store or via the Beyond the Box website also have a chance to win a Tesla Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive model electric vehicle worth P2,369,000.

The freebie package includes Marshal Major V wireless headphones, Momax screen protector, lens protector, magnetic case, Aecooly portable fan, Function 101 MagSafe wallet/stand, and Native Union tote bag.



More freebies worth over P63,000 including a Marshal Woburn III speaker and a pair of Apple AirPods 4 will also be available to the first 20 people who will pre-order and go in line during the midnight pre-order events.

The pre-order package can be claimed with the phone beginning on the official launch day on October 17. — Ed G. Geronia, Jr.