Trust. Volvo believes in establishing long-term relationships, built not only through connections and meaningful experiences, but through quality service.

This philosophy extends beyond providing customers with safe and reliable vehicles. It is about establishing a system that cares for the client throughout the entire ownership journey. Beyond routine maintenance, its ensuring that vehicles remain as safe as the day they were released. It reflects the values Volvo lives by, upheld through standards it set.

Hariphil Asia Resources, Inc. (HARI), the official distributor of Volvo Cars in the Philippines, brings this global standard to the local market after successfully passing the official certification of Volvo Personal Service (VPS), a first in the country.

It achieved this certification through a strong partnership with Volvo’s global training team. The rigorous program prepared the Volvo Cars Philippines Personal Service Technicians to meet to Volvo Cars’ global standards. With the strong commitment and support of HARI, all service personnel who underwent the program successfully graduated and achieved greater career milestones.

The certification is not only a symbol of growth for the individuals, and the local distributor. But it stands as a commitment to serving Volvo owners better. The key is understanding the customers better from a personal standpoint and providing what they need, making the whole car ownership experience truly human-centric.

This process begins immediately after a Volvo purchase. Each customer is assigned a dedicated Personal Service Technician who takes care of everything related to the vehicle, from booking appointments and carrying out service work, to invoicing and routine follow-up calls, throughout the car’s entire lifespan.

The principle behind having the same technician throughout ownership lies in the relationship built over time. It allows service personnel to understand the owner as well as they understand the car. This strong and continuous working relationship results in greater efficiency and significantly shorter customer waiting times.

“Earning this certification is both an honor and a responsibility. It reinforces our commitment to keeping our clients safe while continuously investing in the growth of our service personnel. Through the VPS program, Volvo Cars Philippines strengthens a balanced and sustainable Volvo ecosystem, one where people, standards, and care move forward together,” said Ms. Maria Fe Perez-Agudo, HARI Vice-Chairman, President, and CEO.

To learn more about Volvo, visit https://www.volvocars.com/ph, and follow us on social media at https://www.facebook.com/volvocarsph/.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.