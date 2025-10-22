Empowering Filipino entrepreneurs with exclusive yearend deals and reliable mobility solutions

Hariphil Asia Resources, Inc. (HARI), the official distributor of Hyundai Trucks & Buses in the Philippines, rings in the holiday season with its “Pasok sa Pasko” Promo, an exclusive yearend offering designed to reward the hard work and entrepreneurial spirit of Filipinos nationwide.

As the festive season ushers in new opportunities for growth, Hyundai Trucks & Buses Philippines recognizes the vital role of reliable mobility in fueling economic progress. The “Pasok sa Pasko” Promo offers special discounts on two of Hyundai’s most trusted commercial vehicles, the Hyundai County New Breeze and the Hyundai Solati — to help Filipino entrepreneurs scale their businesses efficiently and affordably.

Leading the promo lineup is the Hyundai County New Breeze, now available with a P300,000 discount. Engineered as a modern public utility vehicle (PUV), the New Breeze is designed for power, comfort, and versatility, perfect for passenger transport and business operations nationwide.

Also joining the offer is the Hyundai Solati, available with a P250,000 discount. Favored by executives, travel tours, and premium shuttling operation, the Solati combines elegant design with practical performance, delivering a first-class experience in every journey.

The “Pasok sa Pasko” Promo runs from Oct. 7 to Dec. 31, 2025, and is available at Hyundai Trucks & Buses dealerships nationwide. Business owners and transport operators are invited to visit the nearest showroom to take advantage of these exclusive year-end offers.

Through initiatives like “Pasok sa Pasko” and partnerships with transport cooperatives such as Bulusan Transport Cooperative (Bultrasco), Hyundai Trucks & Buses Philippines reaffirms its unwavering commitment to empower Filipino entrepreneurs with world-class mobility solutions, helping them expand operations, drive success, and uplift communities across the country.

“Launching the Pasok sa Pasko Promo is our way of giving back and sharing the joy of the season with hardworking Filipino entrepreneurs who keep our economy moving,” said Ma. Fe Perez-Agudo, Vice-Chairman, President, and CEO of HARI. “By making world-class Hyundai vehicles more accessible, we’re helping empower business owners with the reliable mobility solutions they need to drive success and uplift their communities.”

With a steadfast commitment to innovation, quality, and after-sales excellence, Hyundai Trucks & Buses Philippines continues to champion Filipino entrepreneurs by delivering reliable, efficient, and future-ready mobility solutions that move businesses forward, this Christmas and beyond.

