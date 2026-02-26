Hariphil Asia Resources, Inc. (HARI), the official distributor of Chevrolet in the Philippines, ushers in a new chapter of sustainable mobility with the launch of Chevrolet’s first electrified models in the Philippines — the All-New Spark EUV, All-New Captiva EV and PHEV. This milestone underscores Chevrolet’s growing commitment to delivering cleaner, smarter, and more efficient mobility solutions designed for today’s diverse driving lifestyles.

Spark Fun: All-New Chevrolet Spark EUV

The All-New Spark EUV showcases a fun, modern-retro, boxy design, perfectly suited for agile electrified urban driving. Compact yet capable, it is engineered for modern city life, perfect for drivers seeking an eco-friendly vehicle that’s easy to maneuver, tech-forward, and full of personality.

Exterior wise, Spark EUV showcases its style with a striking dual-tone finishes such as Sea Blue with a White roof, Track Yellow, and Gentle Gray with a Black roof, alongside the refined Milky Tea monotone option. Functional features like IntelliBeam® further enhance everyday convenience and visual appeal.

Inside, the Spark EUV offers a tech-driven cabin with ample headroom and a spacious interior. A 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen pairs seamlessly with an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster, giving drivers intuitive access to essential vehicle and battery information.

Power comes from a 75-kW permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) paired with a 41.9-kWh Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery, producing 102 PS of power and 180 Nm of torque with an electric range of up to 360 km (NEDC) — ideal for daily city use. Charging flexibility is ensured through a CCS2 Charging Port, supporting 6.6-kW AC charging, 50-kW DC fast charging (30%–80% in 35 minutes).

Safety complements the fun, with ADAS features such as Intelligent Driving Assist, Front Collision Safety System, Lane Safety Features and a 360° Panoramic Camera, making the Spark EUV a smart and exciting entry point into electrified mobility.

The Spark EUV has a suggested retail price (SRP) of P1,547,000, but is available at an introductory price of P1,449,000 for a limited time only, offering exceptional value for those ready to embrace electric urban driving.

Captivate the Thrill: All-New Captiva EV and All-New Captiva PHEV

Designed with families and everyday practicality in mind, the All-New Captiva EV and PHEV deliver thrill through space, comfort, and driving confidence offering flexible solutions for both city commuting and long-distance travel.

Exterior-wise, the Captiva EV and PHEV project a bold and sophisticated presence bringing in more thrill, enhanced by their vibrant color options. The Captiva EV is available in Sandy White, Shadow Golden, Laser Gray, and Khaki Green, all paired with a black roof. Meanwhile, the Captiva PHEV comes in the same colors but in elegant monotone finishes. Both models are equipped with IntelliBeam®, and Corner Light Function enhancing visibility, safety, and everyday driving comfort.

The Captiva features a spacious cabin enabled by a 2,800-mm wheelbase, ensuring ample room for passengers and cargo. At the center of the interior is a 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen providing seamless connectivity for modern family needs.

Safety remains a core strength, with the Captiva offering a comprehensive ADAS suite, including Intelligent Driving Assist, Front Collision Safety System, Lane Safety Features, and a 360° Panoramic Camera — delivering peace of mind for drivers and families alike.

While the key difference between the variants lies in their powertrains; the Captiva EV offers a pure 100% electric driving experience, powered by a 150-kW PMSM motor and a 60-kWh LFP battery, delivering up to 415 km of range (NEDC) with zero emissions and lower maintenance costs. While the Captiva PHEV combines electric efficiency with hybrid versatility, pairing the same 150-kW electric motor with a 1.5-L engine and a 20.5-kWh battery, achieving an impressive, combined range of approximately 1,040 km (NEDC), ideal for extended trips and mixed driving conditions.

Both Captiva models offer flexible charging through a CCS2 Charging Port. The Captiva EV supports 6.6-kW AC and 120-kW DC charging capacity which restores power in approximately 30%–80% in 30 minutes, while the Captiva PHEV which has a 3.3-kW AC and 24.6-kW DC charging capacity with a similar 30%–80% 30-minute charge. This ensures convenient and efficient charging options for both urban commutes and longer journeys, giving drivers flexibility and peace of mind.

The Captiva EV has a suggested retail price (SRP) of P1,938,000 and is available at an introductory price of P1,860,000 for a limited time only. Meanwhile, the Captiva PHEV has an SRP of P1,899,000 and is offered at an introductory price of P1,821,000 for a limited time only — offering strong value for families who prioritize comfort, space, and confidence on every journey.

“Chevy Charge marks a significant milestone for HARI and our customers, enhancing our lineup with electrified models that align with our long-term growth and mobility strategy,” said Maria Fe Perez-Agudo, Vice-Chairman, President, and CEO of HARI. “This launch goes beyond introducing new vehicles — it reflects our steadfast commitment to innovation, sustainability, and empowering drivers with smarter, cleaner, and more efficient mobility solutions.”

With the Spark EUV delivering fun and urban agility, and the Captiva EV and Captiva PHEV offering thrill through versatility, comfort, and space, Chevrolet continues to make electrified mobility more accessible, practical, and rewarding for Filipino drivers.

