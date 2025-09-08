Hariphil Asia Resources, Inc. (HARI), the official distributor of Volvo cars in the Philippines, successfully gathered a new generation of leaders and trailblazing Filipinas for the second installment of its ‘Voice of Volvo’ thought leadership series, titled “Grace Beyond the Wheel.” The event, held on Sept. 3, 2025, at the Maria Fe Perez-Agudo Center for Leadership Excellence in St. Scholastica’s College, Manila, inspired student leaders to spearhead conversations on how personal and road safety are the essential foundation for empowerment and success.

The forum featured an all-female panel of distinguished leaders, moderated by esteemed broadcast journalist Rico Hizon. The panel — Maria Fe Perez-Agudo, Vice-Chair, President, and CEO of HARI; Pinky Pe Tobiano, a renowned chemist, philanthropist, and CEO; Jacque Manabat, a pioneering multimedia creator, road safety advocate; and Angela Lagunzad-Castro, a trusted broadcast personality and advocate for women and persons with disabilities.

The discussion focused on how advancements in mobility and safety can empower women in leadership. The panelists shared moving insights from their respective fields, weaving a compelling narrative that underscored a central theme: a secure environment, both physically and emotionally, is not a luxury but a prerequisite for individuals to innovate, lead, and realize their full potential. The dialogue moved beyond road safety to encompass the broader spectrum of professional and personal well-being.

“The Voice of Volvo is our platform to champion conversations that matter. With ‘Grace Beyond the Wheel,’ we explored the profound truth that safety is at the core of progress,” stated Maria Fe Perez-Agudo, HARI Vice-Chair, President and CEO. “When individuals feel secure, they are empowered to lead, innovate, and shape the future. This is the human-centric principle that guides us, from the communities that we build, to the very engineering of our cars.”

True to Volvo’s DNA, the All-New XC60 Plug-in Hybrid carries the brand’s unmatched safety pedigree. It combines advanced driver-assistance features like Pilot Assist with an efficient powertrain capable of zero-emission daily commutes, all delivered within the clean, functional comfort of its cabin and an advanced air purifier system. This thoughtful design extends a circle of protection not only to the vehicle’s occupants but also to all road users. It is the synthesis of purposeful performance, delivered with unwavering peace of mind.

To bring this uncompromised experience within your reach, Volvo Cars Philippines extends an Exclusive Ownership Privilege — a distinguished benefit designed to support the acquisition of the All-New XC60 Plug-in Hybrid. We invite you to our Volvo Makati Showroom for a personalized consultation, where you may discover how this rare opportunity makes the beginning of your Volvo journey not only attainable, but defined by elegance and distinction.

Hariphil Asia Resources, Inc. (HARI), formerly known as Hyundai Asia Resources, Inc., is the official distributor of Hyundai commercial vehicles, Chevrolet passenger cars, and Volvo passenger cars in the Philippines. Ably supported by its strong nationwide network HARI is poised to tap into the huge potential of the highly diverse Filipino market, from the country’s power brokers to families and communities, from SMEs to large-scale commercial, industrial, and B2B establishments.

