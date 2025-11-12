The Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) and leading fintech platform JuanHand, under the FinVolution Group, have officially signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to collaborate on advancing cybercrime prevention, promoting online safety, and enhancing responsible financial practices among Filipino consumers.

Held at the JuanHand office, the ceremony formalized a shared vision between the public and private sectors — ensuring that innovation in digital finance goes hand in hand with cybersecurity, consumer protection, and public education.

The partnership outlines several key areas of collaboration, including:

Development of cybercrime prevention policies and programs;

Mutual assistance and coordination with relevant agencies on investigations and reporting of online financial crimes;

Joint training, capacity-building, and intelligence-sharing on cyber fraud and fintech-related offenses; and

Public awareness campaigns promoting online safety and responsible digital financial behavior.

“This partnership is a step forward in protecting Filipino consumers in the digital space,” said Usec. Atty. Aboy Paraiso of CICC. “Together with responsible fintech players like JuanHand, we are not only combating cyber threats but also empowering citizens to use technology confidently and safely.”

JuanHand, operated by WeFund Lending Corp., is one of the Philippines’ top fintech platforms offering fast, secure, and transparent loan services. Its parent company, FinVolution Group, is among the world’s leading fintech innovators with a strong regional presence and commitment to responsible digital finance.

“At JuanHand, we believe that financial empowerment must always come with accountability and protection,” said Coco Mauricio, CEO of JuanHand. “Through this partnership with CICC, we’re doubling down on user safety, data privacy, and education — ensuring that every Ka-Juan can access financial help in a secure, transparent, and responsible way.”

“The Philippines is a key market for FinVolution,” added Tim Li, CEO of FinVolution Group. “We’re excited to support CICC’s initiatives in building a safer digital ecosystem. This partnership reflects our long-term vision of combining technology and trust to deliver inclusive financial access for all.”

Under the MoA, the CICC will maintain the Cybercrime Coordination Center (C3) to continue receiving reports of illegal online money lending, coordinating with relevant government agencies for investigation and prosecution, and helping ensure proper compliance among fintech operators.

Both the CICC and JuanHand reaffirm their commitment to shared values of innovation, trust, and public service — working hand in hand to safeguard Filipinos in the evolving digital economy.

About JuanHand

JuanHand is a trusted online lending platform in the Philippines operated by WeFund Lending Corp., under FinVolution Group, one of Asia’s most established fintech companies. The app provides fast, secure, and responsible financial access for Filipinos in need of short-term credit solutions.

About CICC

The Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC), under the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), is the government agency mandated with cybercrime prevention and suppression, and promoting awareness for a safer digital Philippines.

