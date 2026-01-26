The Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG), an agency responsible for combating cybercrime in the Philippines, has partnered with JuanHand, the country’s leading fintech cash lending firm.

The partnership between PNP-ACG and JuanHand aims to protect Filipinos from scammers through public awareness on responsible and safe borrowing and educate them on how to avoid traps set up by predatory lenders. Initiatives such as information sharing, training programs, and public workshops on the evolving nature of cyber threats form part of the agreement. The goal is to equip Filipinos with the knowledge and tools to identify and report suspicious activities effectively.

“Our partnership with PNP-ACG reinforces JuanHand’s commitment to protect Filipinos in the digital lending space,” said Francisco Roberto D.C Mauricio, president and CEO of JuanHand. “Through education and collaboration, we aim to help consumers avoid scams and borrow safely from legitimate platforms. Responsible borrowing is a force for good that ultimately leads to financial empowerment. JuanHand and PNP-ACG will work closely together to provide Pinoys a safe and secure lending environment that positively impacts their lives.”

This collaborative effort underscores the importance of cybersecurity in the fintech sector and the necessity for prompt, coordinated action against cybercrime. A scam-free lending space leads to a worry-free financial future.

About JuanHand

JuanHand is operated by WeFund Lending Corp., one of the Philippines’ most trusted fintech apps. To date, JuanHand has extended more than P85 billion in loans and over 20 million registrations. The platform’s mission is to empower underserved communities by providing fast, fair, and accessible credit, supported by gold standard AI technology and strong compliance standards.

About PNP-ACG

The Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) is a pivotal and specialized unit within the Philippine National Police responsible for aggressively tackling cyber-related crimes. With a mandate to enhance the country’s capabilities in enforcing laws against cybercrime, the PNP-ACG stands guard to protect Filipinos from fraudulent financial entities.

