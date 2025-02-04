As the Philippines positions itself for a sustainable economic future, Mon Abrea, Founder and CEO of the Asian Consulting Group (ACG), returns with a strong vision to drive ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) investing and global tax reforms. This theme will take center stage at the upcoming 2025 International Tax and Investment Conference (ITIC) on March 26 at the Manila Marriott. Under the theme “FAST Forward: Promoting ESG Investing in the Philippines,” the conference aims to unite policymakers, investors, and business leaders to explore the intersection of sustainability and fiscal policy.

Mr. Abrea’s thought leadership has been instrumental in reshaping discussions on sustainable finance. He highlights the potential of ESG-aligned investments as catalysts for long-term economic growth, while promoting compliance with evolving global tax regulations. His advocacy reinforces the importance of these initiatives in strengthening the Philippines’ position as a competitive and sustainable player in the global economy.

ACG partnered with Asia CEO on Jan. 31 to collaborate in recognizing outstanding individuals, experts, and leaders during the 2025 International Tax and Investment Conference. The conference will launch several key initiatives, including Book Series 2: Reimagining the World Without Climate Change, Season 3 of Thought Leaders and Game Changers, and the 2025 International Tax and Investment Roadshow, aimed at promoting ESG investing across global markets.

A day earlier, Mr. Abrea highlighted tax reforms fostering a business-friendly environment at the British Chamber’s UK-PH Economic Forecasting event alongside Trade Secretary Cristina Roque and UK Ambassador Laure Beaufils, and on Feb. 1, he discussed the OECD Global Minimum Tax on Bilyonaryo News Channel’s “Follow the Money.”

These strategic initiatives set the stage for the highly anticipated ITIC 2025 — a defining event for industry leaders and innovators in tax and sustainable finance. Join the conversation shaping the future of tax and investment. Reserve your spot at ITIC 2025 by emailing itic@acg.ph or calling +63 917-627-8805. REGISTER NOW!

