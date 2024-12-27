DigiPlus Interactive, together with its flagship brands BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone, and its social development arm BingoPlus Foundation, has partnered with the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) to formally launch a nationwide responsible gaming campaign. This collaboration reinforces DigiPlus’ steadfast commitment to making responsible gaming a priority, ensuring that gaming remains an enjoyable and positive experience.

As the home of trusted entertainment platforms, responsible gaming has long been central to DigiPlus’ mission. Under its “Pusta de Peligro” campaign – a colloquial reference to “Petsa de Peligro” – BingoPlus Foundation has spearheaded initiatives aimed at educating and empowering players to exercise caution and discipline in their gaming. These include the Tamang Laro, Tamang Panalo webinar series, which not only guided players on maintaining balance and control in their gaming habits, but also addressed mental health and intervention support. Other efforts include personalized financial coaching provided to the record-breaking P154 million BingoPlus jackpot winner, helping ensure sound money management; and responsible gaming videos that reached millions nationwide.

PAGCOR Chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco underscored the significance of this joint effort, “Gaming is meant to entertain, but it must always come with safeguards to protect players. We are proud to join DigiPlus and BingoPlus Foundation in this vital advocacy, which educates players and promotes a culture of responsibility. Together, we aim to elevate the industry by prioritizing player welfare.”

DigiPlus Chairman Eusebio Tanco echoed the sentiment, highlighting the company’s dedication to responsible gaming: “Responsible gaming is not just an advocacy for us at DigiPlus, but a fundamental principle. Beyond offering entertainment, we are deeply committed to delivering gaming experiences that are not only fun but also responsible. This campaign with PAGCOR is an important step in advancing our mission to empower players, promote financial literacy, and foster balanced gaming practices.”

The campaign will focus on empowering players through prevention, education, and intervention. BingoPlus Foundation will be expanding its public awareness initiatives, featuring new digital and on-ground campaigns to educate players about maintaining balance and control while gaming. Building on the success of the webinar series, live events and community workshops will further amplify the advocacy.

By joining forces with PAGCOR, DigiPlus reaffirms its dedication to raising the bar for responsible gaming practices in the Philippines. This campaign is not just an initiative, but also a statement of BingoPlus Foundation’s unwavering commitment to redefine gaming as a responsible and enriching activity.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.