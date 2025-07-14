Style (07/14/25)

1 of 4

Original Penguin celebrates anniversary with special collection

WHAT DO Frank Sinatra and Clint Eastwood have in common? A soft spot for Pete the Penguin. This year, Original Penguin celebrates its 70th anniversary with a capsule collection that bridges vintage charm and contemporary cool. A tribute to the brand’s mid-century roots, the 70th Anniversary Collection reimagines classic silhouettes through a lineup of nostalgic designs pulled from the brand’s archives. The 70th Anniversary Collection pays tribute to the Original Penguin polo—worn from golf courses to music stages and street corners — now reimagined for today’s men with updated fabrics, fresh colorways, and contemporary tailoring. The launch also coincides with the debut of a refreshed Pete the Penguin logo, signaling a stylish new chapter for the brand. To bring the celebration closer to Filipino fans, an Original Penguin 70s Lounge pop-up will be launched at the brand’s store in SM Mall of Asia, a retro space inspired by the brand’s archives. Running from July 23 to 27, the lounge will showcase the new collection alongside moments from Original Penguin’s legacy. “Original Penguin has always stood for more than just clothes. It’s about personality and heritage,” said Cheryl Lee, co-founder and chief executive officer of Anthem, the exclusive distributor of Original Penguin in the Philippines. “This anniversary is our way of honoring that story while continuing to evolve for the Filipino market.” The 70th Anniversary Collection will be available in all Original Penguin stores starting July 18. Visit the online site www.anthem.com.ph and follow @originalpenguinph on Instagram and Facebook and @anthemgroupph on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube for more information and updates.

The Fendi Spy Bag is back

Fendi presents in its centenary Fall/Winter 2025-26 Collection the return of the Fendi Spy Bag on the catwalk, from flashback to fast forward, from 2005 to 2025. The Spy Bag was originally launched in 2005 and quickly became a fashion favorite worldwide. The name originates from the secretive attitude of the bag, with a hidden pocket concealed under the flap that can be opened through a disguised button. Surrounded by a golden metal curved bar, the pocket is a luxurious addition to the new Spy Bag. “I liked the idea of the secret compartment because a bag is a place where you keep your most intimate belongings. It’s an extension of yourself” states Silvia Venturini Fendi. “If you open a bag and see what’s inside, you can read a person. I like that there might be something you’d want to keep just for you, that’s why I conceived the hidden pocket.” Signatures from the past continue to define the Spy Bag, preserving its unique silhouette that marked 2000s fashion. This distinctive attitude is further enhanced using sumptuous and supple materials, in line with Fendi’s leather craftsmanship, also shaping the elegantly twisted handles that are a nod to the former version. In two sizes — Regular and Small — the Spy Bag brings its soft structure to the fore. The Regular has a shoulder wearability and an added D-Ring to attach charms, while the Small is designed to be carried by hand, or crossbody and on the shoulder with the removable and adjustable strap. The sleek aesthetic of the new Spy Bag is complemented by luxurious materials and a palette that combines neutral shades with sorbet hues. Smooth leather versions are colored in chocolate brown, dark honey and black, accented by small ones in dusty macaron pink, mint green or sorbetto yellow. Shearling variants come in earthy shades of tartufo and beige, while eel crafted to resemble Pequin stripes shapes olive or wine-colored Spy Bags. As a testament to the Maison’s leather and fur craftsmanship, exclusive designs with mink inlay in a chevron pattern complete the offer, together with a milk-colored, embroidered astrakhan fur style. It will be available in selected boutiques worldwide and on fendi.com starting July 17.

Montblanc and Wes Anderson reunite

MONTBLANC continues its creative collaboration with Wes Anderson, building on the world the filmmaker created with last year’s short film to mark the 100th anniversary of the Meisterstück writing instrument. The new short film features a cast of frequent Wes Anderson collaborators including Rupert Friend, Michael Cera and Waris Ahluwalia and welcomes emerging actor Esther McGregor. Titled Let’s Write, the short film returns to the Montblanc Observatory High-Mountain Library, a snowbound world perched above the clouds, inhabited by a trio of mountaineers played by Messrs. Anderson, Friend and Cera. The new story introduces additional fantastical settings, notably the Montblanc Voyage of Panorama, a staged train car traversing imagined landscapes. Throughout the short film, Montblanc products make subtle, and not-so-subtle appearances. Products featured include the new Montblanc Writing Traveler Bag, the iconic Montblanc Meisterstück, the “Schreiberling” (a fountain pen designed by Mr. Anderson himself), a Portable Writing Table and a historic Minerva pocket watch.

Artline celebrates 100 years with new must-have back-to-school tools

THE BELOVED Japanese stationery brand Artline celebrates 100 years with writing pens and markers built for performance. Known for its Xylene-free ink formulations, Artline products are safer and more eco-friendly. To mark its centennial, Artline introduces exciting new products designed to empower learners and creators. These include J-POP Gel Rollers, now available in 19 colors. It features a comfortable grip, smooth ink flow, and 0.5mm or 0.7mm tips. The new A5 Stick Gel Pen features a precise 0.5mm needle tip for crisp, clean lines and an ergonomic triangular design for stress-free writing. Finally, the Artline x Pokémon Collection features characters from the franchise. This collectible set includes the Artline 660 Fluorescent Marker, Artline 210 Fineliner, Artline Laundry Marker, and the Quix Name Stamp. These are available now in leading book stores, school and office supply stores, and online marketplaces. Follow @artlinephilippines and visit www.artlineworld.com to explore the full range of products.