LAST MONTH, Unioil Petroleum Philippines, Inc. launched its “Fueled for Life Challenge,” inviting motorists across Luzon to “embark on an adventure for the ultimate reward: free fuel for life.”

The first four-wheeler driver and the first two-wheel rider to successfully visit 30 unique participating Unioil stations will each win the grand prize: free fuel for life. Meanwhile, the next 30 finishers in each category will receive free fuel for one full year.

The challenge runs from June 13 to Oct. 15, 2025, “open to all legal Philippine residents with a valid driver’s license and a personally or family-owned vehicle (with proof of ownership).” Participants must register at https://fueledforlife.unioil.com to receive a Fueled for Life Virtual ID. This ID must be presented at any participating Unioil station to claim a physical “passport,” which includes a unique alphanumeric code to be linked to the participant’s online account.

Each qualifying purchase — a minimum of P1,200 for four-wheelers and P200 for two-wheelers — generates a QR code. Participants must scan this code and upload a photo of themselves holding the station’s unique sign (available from fuel attendants) to verify a visit. Upon successful check-in, the passport will be stamped, unlocking the next leg of their journey. To complete the challenge, participants must visit 30 unique participating Unioil stations across five areas: seven stations in North Metro Manila, seven stations in South Metro Manila, six stations in East NCR and Rizal, five stations in North Luzon, and five stations in South Luzon.

Only one station visit per day is allowed, and only visits to participating stations will be credited. The first drivers to complete all 30 check-ins, as recorded on the Fueled for Life website, will be declared winners. For full challenge mechanics and station locations, visit https://unioil.com/news/fueled-for-life or contact Unioil Customer Service via Facebook (www.facebook.com/unioil).