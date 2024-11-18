As the use of artificial intelligence continues to rise, researchers must remember that humanity “remains the heart of research,” Globe’s Customer Intelligence head told a conference on Thursday.

Speaking at the QUAL360 APAC in Singapore on Nov. 7, Mai Marcelo, Globe Vice President and Customer Intelligence Head, advocated for a “soulful” approach to qualitative research that preserves humanity amid growing AI adoption across various industries.

In her talk, Marcelo urged researchers to focus on empathy, ethical discernment, and sustainability — qualities she believes AI cannot replace. While AI can expedite data analysis and reveal patterns, she emphasized that true qualitative insights require the intuition, adaptability, and emotional insight only humans can bring. She envisions qualitative research to be multi-disciplinary and multi-modal in the coming years and encourages researchers to integrate futures thinking so that it expands focus from what consumers need today to what they might value tomorrow.

“In a world increasingly dominated by algorithms and automation, it’s our soul — our empathy, intuition, and the genuine energy exchange with respondents — that brings research to life,” she said at the conference, the regional leg of a global series focused on qualitative market research.

“AI is a powerful tool, but it cannot replace the human touch… Our role as researchers is to harness AI’s capabilities to enhance, rather than replace, the human connection that makes qualitative research so impactful,” she said.

Marcelo said it is through “soulful” research that brands can connect deeply with consumers, uncovering motivations and values that drive meaningful insights and trust.

Staying Human in the Age of AI

With advancements in AI technology, researchers can now access and analyze massive amounts of data with unprecedented speed and accuracy. But, as Marcelo pointed out, such capabilities, while valuable, cannot replace the emotional intelligence and depth that human researchers contribute.

“In the AI era, we must lean into our human strengths, such as empathy, intuition, and creativity, to provide insights beyond what data alone can tell us,” she said. This deeper connection is the core of qualitative research’s enduring value, she added.

Delving Beyond Emotions to Explore Values

True qualitative research requires going beyond surface-level emotions to uncover the values that inform consumer decisions, said Marcelo. She believes that understanding these values provides richer, more actionable insights that can shape brand strategies and strengthen consumer loyalty.

“We must go deeper, asking why people feel the way they do and what beliefs and values guide their choices,” Marcelo said. This is where human researchers play an irreplaceable role, as AI tools often struggle to capture the complexities of human values and motivations.

Marcelo’s message resonates particularly with brands seeking to build trust and authenticity in an age of heightened consumer awareness. She contends that by grounding research in empathy and ethical practices, companies can create stronger, more genuine connections with their audiences, fostering loyalty and aligning more closely with consumer values.

Embracing Sustainability in Research

In her talk, Marcelo also underscored the importance of sustainability in research practices. She advocates for a holistic, interconnected approach to research that minimizes environmental impact, encouraging researchers to view their work as part of a larger ecosystem, where each action has a ripple effect on both people and the planet.

“Sustainability should be a guiding principle for all of us,” Marcelo said. “It’s about recognizing that every aspect of our research — whether it’s the tools we use or the methodologies we choose — has an impact on the world around us.” She highlighted mobile-first engagement, remote research methods, and low-energy solutions as ways to reduce the carbon footprint of qualitative research. This approach, she noted, not only aligns with the values of eco-conscious consumers but also supports a greener future for the industry.

Globe’s commitment to sustainability, Marcelo believes, is a model for how organizations can approach research responsibly. By integrating sustainable practices into qualitative research, Globe aims to contribute positively to the environment while delivering high-quality, impactful insights.

Marcelo’s presentation at QUAL360 APAC exemplifies Globe’s dedication to an ethical, human-centered approach in AID adoption that values people, the planet, and the power of authentic connection.

Globe is at the forefront of adopting AI in its operations via a people-first and human-driven approach, aiming to improve employee efficiency and enhance customer-facing services.

To learn more about Globe’s AI initiatives, please visit https://www.globe.com.ph/.

