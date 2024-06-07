In support of the United Nations’ call to restore ecosystems, Okada Manila proudly joins the global community in celebrating World Environment Day 2024, reinforcing its commitment to environmental sustainability with this year’s theme, “Generation Restoration.” The focus is on land restoration, desertification, and drought resilience, highlighting the urgent need to revive natural spaces for a sustainable future.

Global Threat to Ecosystems

Ecosystems worldwide, including forests, drylands, farmlands, and lakes, are threatened and reaching a tipping point. This year’s World Environment Day focuses on land restoration, desertification, and building drought resilience under the slogan, “Our Land. Our Future. We are #GenerationRestoration.” The current generation is the first to witness severe environmental degradation and the last with the chance to counter it and achieve global climate and biodiversity goals.

Key Environment-friendly Initiatives

In alignment with “Generation Restoration,” Okada Manila has implemented several key initiatives that underscore its dedication to environmental stewardship, categorized as follows:

Land Restoration

Tree-Planting Activities: In partnership with organizations like Nuvali, ABS-CBN Bantay Kalikasan, and the Motolite-PBSP Balik Baterya program, Okada Manila has engaged in tree-planting activities that contribute to reforestation efforts in critical areas such as the Marikina Watershed and La Mesa Dam.

Plant Propagation: The Nursery at Okada Manila propagates, stocks, and grows plants for internal and external landscapes, replacing existing plants due to damage or senescence, and serves as a recuperation area for indoor plants displayed around the property.

Marine Restoration

Coastal Cleanups: The resort organized coastal cleanups of Manila Bay in 2018 and conducted another cleanup drive in September 2023. These efforts demonstrate the resort’s ongoing commitment to the environment and the preservation of marine life.

Zero Water Waste: Okada Manila utilizes state-of-the-art sewage treatment plants and ultra-filtration system technology to achieve zero water waste discharge, ensuring that water used in operations is treated and recycled, thereby minimizing environmental impact.

Sustainable Practices and Green Spaces

The Garden: Adjacent to the Asian cuisine restaurants, The Garden features Japanese pocket gardens and a gazebo with flowering vines overlooking Manila Bay, enhancing guests’ dining and strolling experiences.

The Zen Garden: Designed for relaxation, meditation, and contemplation, The Zen Garden places special emphasis on creating harmony, tranquility, and balance with every plant and rock.

The Herb Garden: A dedicated space for growing herbs used by The Retreat Spa, located in the Secret Garden and maintained organically to avoid contamination and insects.

The Winter Garden: Featuring the Giant Fern (Angiospteris evecta), a threatened Philippine plant, adding to the forest-like atmosphere of the property.

The Tropics at Cove Manila: Creates a tropical atmosphere with lush plants, pebbles, and white sand, enhancing the overall experience for guests enjoying the indoor pool.

“At Okada Manila, we are committed to building and designing an integrated resort that balances economic, environmental, and social considerations to ensure long-term viability and positive impacts,” said Byron Yip, President and Chief Operating Officer of Okada Manila. “This means adopting environmentally friendly practices, managing resources efficiently, and reducing waste and carbon footprints to combat pollution and climate change. We have the power and the knowledge to reverse the harm and restore the environment — if we act now.”

Okada Manila invites everyone to join in celebrating World Environment Day 2024 and to participate in ongoing efforts to restore and protect the environment. Together, a significant impact can be made, paving the way for a sustainable future.

