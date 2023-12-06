Peddlr, a digital accounting and bookkeeping point of sale (POS) application established in Catbalogan, Samar, took the global stage as the Philippines’ representative to the KPMG Private Enterprise Global Tech Innovator (GTI) 2023 Final on Nov. 15.

Having emerged as the gold winner of the local leg during KPMG in the Philippines’ Innovation Summit last July 20, Peddlr has been mentored by experts within the firm and KPMG’s network of industry leaders in the country.

Peddlr competed among 22 tech companies during the global final as part of the Web Summit, which includes country winners from Australia, Brazil, China, Columbia, Denmark and Finland.

Peddlr CEO and Founder Nel Laygo pitched his tech startup to the panel of judges, expounding on the platform’s mission to revolutionize traditional business processes. “Our aim is to replace outdated pen-and-paper business methods, particularly on sales recording, credit management, and manual inventory stock management,” Laygo explained. More than providing solutions, Peddlr is also dedicated to optimizing MSMEs in their decision making in terms of product scaling and pricing, shelf positioning and improving credit score.

While Peddlr didn’t secure the top spot in the competition, Laygo expressed gratitude for the opportunity to showcase Peddlr and demonstrate its impact on helping MSMEs leverage technology for business growth. “It is an honor to represent the Philippines and showcase Peddlr’s positive impact on Philippine MSMEs. Our sincerest gratitude to KPMG in the Philippines for the mentorship and helping us bring our tech business to the global stage,” Laygo shared.

“We at KPMG have long been committed to helping drive digitalization in the country and providing a platform to these tech startups is just among the many ways to support them,” KPMG in the Philippines Head of Technology Consulting Jallain Marcel Manrique highlighted. Manrique also mentioned that this is the first time the Philippines has joined the global competition and affirmed that KPMG will continue championing tech titans in the country. “We are immensely proud of Peddlr and how far they have come. We are looking forward to supporting more outstanding and innovative Filipino startups and witnessing their journey to become tech giants in the years to come.”

Watch out for the next leg of Tech Innovator in the Philippines at KPMG in the Philippines’ Innovation Summit this 2024.

