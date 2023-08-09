SM goes beyond retail, banking, and property to better serve more communities especially in provincial areas where local economies are growing faster. SM also invests in clean energy production and logistics.

Community impact

A neighborhood in Barangay Sta. Rita in Guiguinto, Bulacan brightened up when an Alfamart opened last year. What was once too dark for comfort, the area is now lit up through the presence of this new establishment.

Alfamart’s presence has become a catalyst for economic activity in the area as it provides space to sell to small suppliers while meeting the needs of the residents for convenience and wider fresh food choices.

SM currently has 3,590 retail outlets across the Philippines consistently delivering quality products and services.

Opportunity to serve more through regional expansion

Through the years, SM has built and managed integrated developments centered on their network of 83 malls nationwide with 59 malls in provincial areas and 24 malls in Metro Manila.

Malls have become community centers where medium, small, and micro enterprises (MSMEs) come to thrive; where residents come to create memories and experience. The recently opened SM City Bataan, SM’s 83rd mall, is a testament to the expansion in the provinces, creating new gateways and avenues for tourism and growth.

SM Development Corp. (SMDC), SM Prime’s residential arm, is also helping address the widening housing gap that stands at close to 6.5 million homes.

SMDC has a growing number of residential projects in key provincial cities with emerging economies and growing populations. These developments are either integrated into SM malls or have their own commercial establishments within their communities and are near transport terminals and major thoroughfares for the convenience of their residents.

Last year, four SM malls also opened in the regions outside Metro Manila: SM City Roxas in Capiz, SM City Tanza in Cavite, SM City Sorsogon in Bicol, and SM City Tuguegarao in Cagayan.

In the same line that two-thirds of the country’s barangays are unbanked, BDO Unibank, Inc. and China Banking Corp., the banking arms of SM, are ready to reach out through their over 2,300 branches.

BDO’s Cash Agad has been making banking accessible to Filipinos, particularly in low-income and rural areas since 2014. BDO continues to expand Cash Agad’s coverage through community partnerships while adding more services such as cash-in and bills payment.

Driven by innovation and the need to serve, SM businesses continue to grow.

