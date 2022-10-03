Globe Business and Inquiro, a data technology company under AdSpark Holdings Inc. and 917Ventures, partnered up to empower brands with data-driven products that provide in-depth insights into consumer behavior and interests.

Enterprises can have a more profound understanding of their market through an easy-to-use platform developed by Inquiro, which can help them enhance their marketing strategies and ensure that campaigns are relevant to consumers.

Inquiro’s 360° Customer Dashboard + Audience Builder, an intuitive self-service tool, enables enterprises to have a holistic view of consumer behaviors, and segment them based on their interests and purchase intent.

By having a comprehensive understanding of their audience, businesses can come up with products and services hinged on identified interests, as well as discover their strongest audience segments.

Through Inquiro’s dashboard, they can leverage their created customer segments to learn more about their audience base, and to plan more relevant, targeted, and personalized programmatic advertising.

Inquiro assures that while companies are able to utilize consumer insights through its dashboard, it takes data privacy seriously as it will only act as a data processor, not a controller, which will enrich anonymized data already owned by clients.

Inquiro will soon fully implement more solutions such as Acquisition Suite and Market Scan, which will allow businesses to extend beyond their current audience to find new customers and let them view the entire Inquiro base and draw quick insights from a large sample of the Philippine market, respectively.

“Globe Business, through data-centric solutions and insights-driven partners like Inquiro, empower companies to make calculated decisions that result in effective campaigns and quality leads,” said Raymond Policarpio, Vice President for Business Strategy and Marketing for Globe Business, Enterprise Group.

Its alliance with Inquiro, to bring data-driven marketing solutions to businesses, further shows Globe’s expansion in the ICT space.

“Globe proves its reign beyond telco by continuously growing its portfolio companies with the aim of providing customers and enterprises with holistic solutions and seamless digital experiences,” Mr. Policarpio said.

Learn more about Globe Business and Inquiro at www.globe.com.ph/business/enterprise/inquiro.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

