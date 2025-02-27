Games on Friday

(PhilSports Arena)

5 p.m. – NorthPort vs Ginebra

7:30 p.m. – Rain or Shine vs TNT

*Ginebra, TNT lead series, 1-0

THE ONES who landed the first blow aren’t at ease. The ones on the receiving end aren’t in panic mode.

The protagonists in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinals know all too well they’re in for what can be a war of attrition.

“It’s going to be a grind the whole way through,” said TNT coach Chot Reyes, whose troops seek a followup to their 88-84 opening nail-biter against Rain or Shine (ROS) in Friday’s Game 2 at the PhilSports Arena.

“We have no illusions that this will be easy by any means. They’re a very well-balanced, well-constructed, well-coached team. They’re very versatile. They have a great import with them. So we really have to be at our best.”

Holding a 1-0 lead like his pal Mr. Reyes, Tim Cone and his Barangay Ginebra charges refused to feel too good about themselves following their emphatic 115-93 beating of NorthPort.

“It’s only one game. We’ll see how this thing evolves over seven games. We didn’t win anything here,” said Mr. Cone.

“We won big (in Game 1) and we just had a really good shooting night and they had an off night. And those things have a tendency to turn around so we’re just going to put this one away and try to focus on Game 2. You know it takes four games to win this series.”

The results of Wednesday’s opening matches did little to shake the confidence of both ROS and NorthPort.

“We’re still good for now. We just have to watch the tape and then do the necessary adjustments,” said Batang Pier star Arvin Tolentino ahead of their 5 p.m. strike-back bid against the Gin Kings.

“This is not the time to feel down. I know, it’s a blowout loss and all, but we have to really stay positive because it’s a long series. Forget about this, tomorrow’s another day, another game.”

The Elasto Painters had a good opportunity to seal Game 1 but were doomed by turnovers in the stretch.

“We’re disappointed but we feel we have this big chance of getting back. We’re anticipating a long series and the more games we play, the better for us,” said ROS mentor Yeng Guiao, displaying the team’s outlook for the 7:30 p.m. second match. — Olmin Leyba