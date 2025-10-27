RICO HOEY delivered another great news for Philippine golf as he finished solo second in the $6-million Bank of Utah Championship in the PGA Tour on Sunday.

Continuing his strong charge in the second half of the season, the Manila-born pro assembled 18-under 266 to take runner-up finish behind American Michael Brennan, who scored his breakthrough triumph with a 262.

It was the third Top 10 finish of the month and fourth overall in 2025 for Mr. Hoey, who virtually secured his playing status for next season with his solid showing at Black Desert Golf Course in Ivins.

From No. 91 in the FedExCup Fall Standings, the 30-year-old Fil-Am vaulted to 61st to get well inside the safe zone of the 100-man cutline.

Mr. Hoey banked $654,000 (around P38.44 million) as he matched his best finish on the PGA Tour to date.

The 30-year-old parbuster previously came close to a maiden victory at the 2024 ISCO Championship in Kentucky, where he made it to a five-man playoff for the title but eventually settled for tied second.

In Utah, Mr. Hoey made a run at the title but his closing four-under 67 was not enough to topple Mr. Brennan, who shot a 66 to keep his chasers at bay.

The Pinoy ace managed to cut the American’s lead to three with a birdie at No. 10. But Mr. Brennan stayed steady down the stretch, collecting two more birdies to offset a bogey at the 18th and secure his first Tour title by four strokes.

Mr. Brennan became the first sponsor exemption to win since Nick Dunlap took The American Express in January 2024 as an amateur. — Olmin Leyba