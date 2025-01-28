THE Philippine women’s football team set the kickoff for their buildup for coming international sorties right where its heart is — at home.

The Filipinas, who gained prominence with their historic debut in the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023, are booked for a nine-day training camp in February culminating in an intrasquad exhibition match on the 25th at the newly completed Mall of Asia (MOA) Football Field.

“I’m really looking forward to having the Filipinas back in action at home, where the supporters in Manila can get a chance to experience the team up close, in one of the city’s new and exciting football venues,” said coach Mark Torcaso.

Countrymen last saw the Filipinas play on home ground then eventually hoist the trophy for the first time in 2022 Asean Women’s Championship at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

In June in Indonesia, the Pinay booters are going to defend the title in a stacked schedule that also includes stints in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers and the Southeast Asian Games.

“There’s a lot to play for in 2025. This camp gives us a great opportunity to continue building the foundation for the way we want to play. We cannot wait to be back home to showcase our Filipinas,” said Mr. Torcaso. — Olmin Leyba