THE knives are out and the San Miguel Beermen know they can’t rest easy in their PBA Philippine Cup title defense.

“Definitely, we’ll work hard to retain the championship. Hopefully we can defend the crown,” SMB Team Governor Robert Non said during the recent presscon for the 50th season.

He mentioned how TNT, runner-up in the Season 49 All-Filipino, has welcomed back its injured players who were missing in the previous tournament for another shot at the crown jewel.

Aside from the usual suspects, Mr. Non also noted the threat he expects from “darkhorse” Converge, Rain or Shine and Magnolia, now under former Ginebra player LA Tenorio.

For Meralco, there’s an added motivation to wrest the crown back and get even with the very team that spoiled its title-repeat campaign last season.

“With Robert (San Miguel) the defending champion (now), so we hope we can return the favor this year,” said Bolts Governor Atty. William Pamintuan, referring to the squad’s 97-108 loss to twice-to-beat SMB in the quarterfinals of the previous Philippine Cup that ended their reign.

Like Mr. Non, Mr. Pamintuan sees a tough road to Philippine Cup glory come Sunday.

“I think for 50th season, we’ll have a more competitive league,” he said.

“If you follow the (pre-season) tuneup games, surprises are Blackwater and Terrafirma… It’s going to be a very exciting season for PBA.”

ROS, for its part, is fueled by intense desire to break the “semifinal curse” in the golden season.

“After four successive semifinal appearances, including three last season, we’re more determined to play hard so that we may be able to play in the finals,” said Elasto Painters’ governor Atty. Mert Mondragon, whose team signed up free agent veteran Stanley Pringle and reactivated Beau Belga, now fully recovered from vertigo, for this campaign.

Notes: All-Filipino TNT absorbed a 53-94 defeat to Lebanese powerhouse Al Riyadi to bow out of the Abu Dhabi International Basketball Championship in the UAE early Thursday (Manila time). RR Pogoy scored 10 points to lead scoring for the Tropang 5G, who finished with 1-2 in Group A. The reigning PBA Governors’ Cup and Commissioner’s Cup titlists split their first two assignments, losing to UAE champs Al Sharjah, 93-74, before bouncing back at the expense of Emirati club Al Dhafra, 98-76. — Olmin Leyba