FENCER Samantha Catantan continued to round into form by progressing into the US National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) finals with a second-place showing in the tournamet regionals as she builds to Olympic qualifying in July.

Representing Penn State University, Ms. Catantan finished second in the Mid-Atlantic/South Regionals Saturday at Drew University in New Jersey to claim one of the seven slots to the finals.The 21-year-old Southeast Asian Games veteran was actually tied for No. 2 with University of Pennsylvania’s Katina Proestakis Ortiz and Sabrina Cho with 7-4 records. Ms. Catantan beat them both on tiebreakers.

Charlotte Keonig of Duke University took No. 1 with an 8-3 slate.

It will be Catantan’s fourth straight trip to the championship, which is set for March 21 at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio.

“I’m just blessed I have the best support system,” Ms. Catantan said.

Ms. Catantan is back at full strength after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) at the Phnom Penh SEA Games in June.

Three years ago, Catantan posted a 20-0 record before finishing third in the nationals, earning her All-America honors.

Ms. Catantan next sees action at the Asian Olympic Qualifying Tournament next month in Dubai, hoping to join pole vaulter EJ Obiena, boxer Eumir Marcial and gymnasts Carlos Yulo and Aleah Finnegan on the Olympic delegation. — Joey Villar