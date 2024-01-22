THE JAPANESE invasion of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) continued after Petro Gazz tapped Koji Tsuzurabara of Japan as its new coach in time for the All-Filipino Conference set Feb. 20 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“Our new driving force and guiding light has come aboard. We are ready and excited as you steer us to new heights as our head coach. Welcome to the Angels family, coach Koji Tsuzurabara,” the team announced Sunday night on social media.

Mr. Tsuzurabara will be the second Japanese coaching in the league after Nxled tapped Taka Minowa last year.

Mr. National Football Conference, who came to Filipino consciousness after he coached Kinh Bac Bac Ninh of Vietnam in last year’s PVL Invitational, has taken over from Timmy Sto. Tomas.

He also had stints with club teams in Japan, New Zealand and Saudi Arabia as well as national team tour of duties in Thailand, Malaysia, Myanmar and, just recently, Chinese Taipei in last year’s Asian Volleyball Cup.

The Angels also tapped Fil-Am Brooke Van Sickle, Myla Pablo and Michelle Morente in a massive revamp aimed at improving on a sixth-place performance in last season’s second AFC late last year.

Mr. Tsuzurabara inherited a squad that included Jonah Sabete, Aiza Maizo Pontillas, Djanel Cheng and Remy Palma. — Joey Villar